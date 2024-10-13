Inspections Reveal Key Violations in Bulgarian Nightclubs and Tourist Venues

Recent inspections of nightclubs and tourist venues in Bulgaria have uncovered significant violations, including the absence of categorization, menus displaying available products, card payment terminals, and inaccurate information regarding the volumes of alcoholic beverages served. This was revealed by a collaborative effort between the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Between September 10 and 30, officials conducted 42 inspections across nightclubs and tourist locations in major cities, including Sofia, Plovdiv, Ruse, Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, and Burgas. The primary aim of these inspections was to ensure compliance with the Law on Tourism and the Law on Wine and Spirits.

A total of 12 violations were identified during these checks. Inspectors also collected samples of various brands of vodka, whiskey, and rum, which were subsequently tested at the National Institute for the Study of Wine and Spirits and Essential Oils. The results indicated that the alcoholic beverages met all regulatory standards, with no composition deviations detected.

The CCP routinely informs traders providing tourist accommodation about their key obligations. It is essential for these businesses to display their accommodation classification certificates in a prominent location, ensuring that they are easily accessible and visible to guests. Additionally, a clear price list for the services offered must be prominently placed to facilitate user navigation.

Failure to comply with these legal requirements can result in substantial fines, which the Commission is prepared to enforce strictly.