Bulgaria's Construction Production Rises, Yet Building Construction Falls

In August 2024, Bulgaria's construction sector experienced a production index increase of 1.7% compared to July and 5.5% compared to the same month last year, according to the National Statistical Institute.

During this period, specialized construction activities grew by 2.6%, while the construction of facilities rose by 2.4%. However, the construction of buildings saw the smallest increase at just 0.4%.

On an annual basis, the construction of buildings declined by 1.1%. In contrast, specialized construction activities enjoyed a substantial growth of 11.8%, and the construction of facilities increased by 7.9%.