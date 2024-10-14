Bulgaria Reports Fragile Growth in Industrial Production Amid Declining Trends

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported weak monthly growth in industrial production, ending a streak of 20 consecutive months of annual decline. Data from August reveals a modest increase of 0.8% compared to July, following a growth of 0.6% in July over June, and no change in June.

The annual decline rates are also easing, showing a decrease of 4.9% in June, 2.7% in July, and 2.6% in August. The figures indicate growth in the mining industry, which saw an increase of 22.1%, and a 2.3% rise in the processing industry. However, the energy sector experienced a notable drop of 11.8%.

In comparison to August 2023, growth was recorded solely in the mining industry, which increased by 15.3%. Conversely, the energy sector faced a decline of 10%, while the manufacturing industry saw a significant drop of 15.3%.