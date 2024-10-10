Bulgaria Faces Decline in Vocational Education Amid Workforce Shortages

Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in the number of students enrolled in secondary schools over the past two decades. While there has been some increase in vocational class enrollments in recent years, notable disparities exist across different vocational fields, according to a report on vocational secondary education and its relationship with exports, published by the Council for Economic Analysis to the Council of Ministers.

Particularly concerning is the sharp decrease in students pursuing studies in fields related to production and processing, business management, technology, and architecture and construction. In 2020, the total number of students in vocational education focused on export-related industries, such as agriculture and production, accounted for only 42 percent of all students, a marked drop from 55 percent in 2008.

The report highlights a chronic issue faced by local companies—the shortage of qualified personnel. A recent survey by the World Bank revealed that an inadequately educated workforce poses the greatest challenge for 22 percent of businesses in the country. This issue is particularly acute in the industrial sector, where the percentage of businesses facing workforce shortages rises to 33 percent.

Data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for 2022 indicates that the majority of employed individuals—56 percent—hold secondary or lower levels of education, with more than half of these workers possessing secondary professional qualifications. The mining sector has the highest proportion of employees with vocational education, at 58 percent, followed by energy supply at 55 percent and processing industries at 45 percent.

The Council for Economic Analysis notes that the number of students in vocational training responds to fluctuations in local exports. As exports grow in specific industries, so does student enrollment in related fields. This correlation suggests that targeted interventions aimed at attracting more students to specific vocational education areas could yield effective results.

The report also underscores the need to update vocational skills, particularly in light of rapid technological advancements, and emphasizes the importance of investing in lifelong learning opportunities. Currently, Bulgaria lags behind other EU nations in this regard. According to Eurostat data for 2023, the percentage of lifelong learners across the EU's 27 member states stands at 12.8, while Bulgaria’s figure is the lowest in the EU at just 1.4 percent. In contrast, countries like Sweden and Denmark report significantly higher rates, at 38.8 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively. Serbia and Turkey also surpass Bulgaria, with percentages of 6.1 and 7.4, respectively, for students engaging in education after completing their initial studies.