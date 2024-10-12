Holiday Travelers Warned: Increasing Guesthouse Scams in Bulgaria

Business » TOURISM | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:51
Bulgaria: Holiday Travelers Warned: Increasing Guesthouse Scams in Bulgaria

Gabriela Rumenova, creator of the "We, the users" platform, advises holiday travelers to start checking deals and booking early to secure accommodations for Christmas and New Year, reported Economic.bg. She highlights the importance of early research and booking to have a broader selection of options and time to verify their authenticity.

Rumenova noted that guesthouses are becoming increasingly popular choices during the holidays. However, she cautions that without thorough checks, there is a risk of falling victim to scams, especially when using free online classifieds. “Once you gather several offers, it’s crucial to verify each property’s categorization status,” she said.

She recommends contacting the guesthouse directly before and after making a deposit to confirm the reservation details, address, and payment account. “Save all payment receipts and correspondence related to the booking. These documents are essential if any disputes arise and legal action becomes necessary," she explained.

Rumenova also suggests calling the property a day before arrival to confirm that everything is ready. When traveling, she advises carrying all reservation documents to avoid potential issues during check-in or disputes later on.

According to Rumenova, fraudulent listings often appear on free classifieds sites with attractive prices. Sometimes, scammers use photos of legitimate guesthouses listed elsewhere but at a higher price. In other instances, the images might be sourced from photo banks or other websites entirely.

In some cases, scammers avoid providing a specific address, instead promising to send coordinates closer to the reservation date or arranging to meet and escort guests. Such situations often turn out to involve non-existent guesthouses or real properties owned by others.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: guesthouses, Rumenova, scams

Related Articles:

New Rules Mandate Cashless Payments in High-Rated Restaurants in Bulgaria

|

Census 2021 in Bulgaria: Beware of Scams!

|

Cryptocurrency Scammers Posing as Elon Musk Steal Millions of Dollars

|

Paintings by Renowned Bulgarian Artists Put up for Sale Online

|

Ministry of Interior: Telephone Fraudsters Earn BGN 8-10 million Per Year

|

Bulgaria's Parliament Elects Audit Office Head

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Tourism Revenue in Bulgaria Grows Despite Fewer Local Stays in August

In August, 733,000 Bulgarians stayed at hotels, motels, and campsites within the country

Business » Tourism | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:45

Plovdiv Airport Resumes Direct Service to Manchester, Tickets Now Available

Plovdiv Airport has announced the resumption of direct flights to Manchester

Business » Tourism | October 7, 2024, Monday // 19:00

Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Highlights 2024 as Best Year Yet, but Challenges Remain

Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev announced that 2024 has been the best year for Bulgarian tourism since the introduction of statistical tracking. Indicators such as tourism revenue

Business » Tourism | October 4, 2024, Friday // 09:35

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Oktoberfest Celebrations Across Europe

Autumn has swiftly arrived, bringing with it the highly anticipated Oktoberfest, one of the world's most renowned festivals that attracts thousands of beer enthusiasts every year.

Business » Tourism | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Draws Strong Interest at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

The Ministry of Tourism successfully showcased Bulgaria at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

Business » Tourism | September 30, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Starting Tomorrow, Lifeguards Will No Longer Be Present on Bulgarian Beaches

Starting tomorrow, lifeguards will no longer be present on Bulgarian beaches

Business » Tourism | September 30, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria