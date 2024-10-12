Holiday Travelers Warned: Increasing Guesthouse Scams in Bulgaria
Gabriela Rumenova, creator of the "We, the users" platform, advises holiday travelers to start checking deals and booking early to secure accommodations for Christmas and New Year, reported Economic.bg. She highlights the importance of early research and booking to have a broader selection of options and time to verify their authenticity.
Rumenova noted that guesthouses are becoming increasingly popular choices during the holidays. However, she cautions that without thorough checks, there is a risk of falling victim to scams, especially when using free online classifieds. “Once you gather several offers, it’s crucial to verify each property’s categorization status,” she said.
She recommends contacting the guesthouse directly before and after making a deposit to confirm the reservation details, address, and payment account. “Save all payment receipts and correspondence related to the booking. These documents are essential if any disputes arise and legal action becomes necessary," she explained.
Rumenova also suggests calling the property a day before arrival to confirm that everything is ready. When traveling, she advises carrying all reservation documents to avoid potential issues during check-in or disputes later on.
According to Rumenova, fraudulent listings often appear on free classifieds sites with attractive prices. Sometimes, scammers use photos of legitimate guesthouses listed elsewhere but at a higher price. In other instances, the images might be sourced from photo banks or other websites entirely.
In some cases, scammers avoid providing a specific address, instead promising to send coordinates closer to the reservation date or arranging to meet and escort guests. Such situations often turn out to involve non-existent guesthouses or real properties owned by others.
