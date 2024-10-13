Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Double Price Labeling Starting March

Business » FINANCE | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Double Price Labeling Starting March

Retailers in Bulgaria are gearing up for the introduction of the euro, with double price labeling in BGN and EUR expected in stores starting March, NOVA NEWS reports. Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, mentioned that discussions are ongoing with relevant government departments, including the Ministry of Economy and the Commission for Consumer Protection, to coordinate the euro transition activities.

Valkanov noted that the regulatory framework, established by the previous Parliament, largely meets business needs by clarifying the rules for dual price labeling, fiscal receipts, and other technical aspects essential for retailers. However, he stressed that the transition process will be long and complex.

He explained that several indicators are being monitored to determine the timeline for the currency switch, adding that the double price labeling in stores from March depends on the confirmed date.

Valkanov also stated that to achieve a positive convergence report, the last criterion relating to inflation must be officially met.

Regarding food vouchers, Valkanov highlighted that they have now been digitized, which benefits both retailers and consumers. However, despite the expected reduction in maintenance costs due to digitization, overall expenses have risen by 1.8% because of bank fees. He warned that the retail market could be destabilized as food vouchers have increased significantly in recent years, now accounting for 8-9% of food and beverage sales.

Valkanov suggested two possible solutions for electronic vouchers: one is for the Finance Minister to regulate the expenses of voucher operators annually, and the other is to reevaluate the policy surrounding vouchers.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 12:07

Inspections Reveal Key Violations in Bulgarian Nightclubs and Tourist Venues

Recent inspections of nightclubs and tourist venues in Bulgaria have uncovered significant violations, including the absence of categorization, menus displaying available products

Society | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 11:07

Bulgaria's Construction Production Rises, Yet Building Construction Falls

In August 2024, Bulgaria's construction sector experienced a production index increase of 1.7% compared to July and 5.5%

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 09:03

Bulgaria Reports Fragile Growth in Industrial Production Amid Declining Trends

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported weak monthly growth in industrial production,

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 08:28

Minimum Wages Across Europe: Bulgaria Remains at the Bottom

Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 13:23

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Minimum Wages Across Europe: Bulgaria Remains at the Bottom

Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 13:23

Bulgaria Commits to 3% Budget Deficit in 2025, Finance Minister Confirms

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 18:44

Bulgarian Retailers Prepare for Euro Transition Amid Complex Changes

Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 12:06

Rising Debt Among Young Bulgarians: A Concern for Financial Literacy

The number of young people up to the age of 25 who are heavily in debt is on the rise in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 10:12

Gross External Debt in Bulgaria Climbs, Driven by Long-Term Liabilities

At the end of July 2024, Bulgaria's gross external debt reached 43.69 billion euros

Business » Finance | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 13:27

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by December

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance is optimistic that the final requirement for joining the Eurozone will be met by December

Business » Finance | October 4, 2024, Friday // 16:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria