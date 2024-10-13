Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight, leading to precipitation in many areas, including the central regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. In Western Bulgaria, however, the rain will cease, and clouds will begin to break. Winds across the country will shift from the west-northwest and strengthen. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 12° to 17°, with Sofia around 12°.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and approach the average for this time of year.

Tomorrow morning, Eastern Bulgaria will still experience cloudiness and, in some places, precipitation, but by the end of the day, the rain will stop. The rest of the country will enjoy rain-free weather, with clouds breaking to reveal mostly sunny skies. A moderate north-westerly and north-northeasterly wind will blow in the eastern half of Bulgaria. Temperatures will drop, with highs ranging from 15°-17° in North-Eastern Bulgaria to 23°-24° in the Upper Thracian lowland and extreme southwestern regions; Sofia will reach around 19°.

Along the Black Sea, mostly cloudy conditions will persist, with rain showers expected throughout the day. By evening, the rain will cease, and clouds will begin to clear. A moderate wind will predominantly blow from the north-northeast, with maximum temperatures between 18° and 21°. Sea temperatures will be around 20°-22°, with the sea's excitement rated at 2-3 points.

In the western mountains, clouds will begin to break and decrease, while the rest of the mountain regions will remain largely cloudy, with localized rain expected before noon. A strong northwesterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures of about 14° at 1200 meters and around 7° at 2000 meters.

On Sunday, sunny conditions will dominate, with scattered high and medium clouds and no expected precipitation. The weather will be mostly calm, with isolated low clouds or fog in eastern and lowland areas during the morning. Morning temperatures will drop to a range of 3° to 8°, up to 12° along the Black Sea, with daytime temperatures rising slightly.

On Monday, temporary increases in cloud cover are expected, mainly over eastern and mountainous areas. Winds will shift from the north-northwest, intensifying temporarily in the Danube plain. The minimum temperatures will be between 7° and 12°, while maximums will range from 20° to 25°.