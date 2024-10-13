Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30
Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend @Pexels

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight, leading to precipitation in many areas, including the central regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. In Western Bulgaria, however, the rain will cease, and clouds will begin to break. Winds across the country will shift from the west-northwest and strengthen. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 12° to 17°, with Sofia around 12°.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and approach the average for this time of year.

Tomorrow morning, Eastern Bulgaria will still experience cloudiness and, in some places, precipitation, but by the end of the day, the rain will stop. The rest of the country will enjoy rain-free weather, with clouds breaking to reveal mostly sunny skies. A moderate north-westerly and north-northeasterly wind will blow in the eastern half of Bulgaria. Temperatures will drop, with highs ranging from 15°-17° in North-Eastern Bulgaria to 23°-24° in the Upper Thracian lowland and extreme southwestern regions; Sofia will reach around 19°.

Along the Black Sea, mostly cloudy conditions will persist, with rain showers expected throughout the day. By evening, the rain will cease, and clouds will begin to clear. A moderate wind will predominantly blow from the north-northeast, with maximum temperatures between 18° and 21°. Sea temperatures will be around 20°-22°, with the sea's excitement rated at 2-3 points.

In the western mountains, clouds will begin to break and decrease, while the rest of the mountain regions will remain largely cloudy, with localized rain expected before noon. A strong northwesterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures of about 14° at 1200 meters and around 7° at 2000 meters.

On Sunday, sunny conditions will dominate, with scattered high and medium clouds and no expected precipitation. The weather will be mostly calm, with isolated low clouds or fog in eastern and lowland areas during the morning. Morning temperatures will drop to a range of 3° to 8°, up to 12° along the Black Sea, with daytime temperatures rising slightly.

On Monday, temporary increases in cloud cover are expected, mainly over eastern and mountainous areas. Winds will shift from the north-northwest, intensifying temporarily in the Danube plain. The minimum temperatures will be between 7° and 12°, while maximums will range from 20° to 25°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Inspections Reveal Key Violations in Bulgarian Nightclubs and Tourist Venues

Recent inspections of nightclubs and tourist venues in Bulgaria have uncovered significant violations, including the absence of categorization, menus displaying available products

Society | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Production Rises, Yet Building Construction Falls

In August 2024, Bulgaria's construction sector experienced a production index increase of 1.7% compared to July and 5.5%

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports Fragile Growth in Industrial Production Amid Declining Trends

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported weak monthly growth in industrial production,

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Minimum Wages Across Europe: Bulgaria Remains at the Bottom

Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Double Price Labeling Starting March

Retailers in Bulgaria are gearing up for the introduction of the euro, with double price labeling in BGN and EUR expected in stores starting March

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Rain and Mild Weather Predicted for Bulgaria on October 11

Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:30

Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria's October 9 Weather: Rain, Fog, and Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 9 indicates partly cloudy skies overnight, accompanied by a light to moderate breeze

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:02

Environmental Group Uncovers Years of Concealed Air Quality Data in Sofia

For years, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water kept from the public that the air quality monitoring system in Sofia was compromised and failed to accurately report pollution levels

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria