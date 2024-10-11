Interior Minister: Nearly 50 Investigations Launched Amid Election Violations in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Interior Minister: Nearly 50 Investigations Launched Amid Election Violations in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior has reported receiving nearly 140 reports of election-related violations, with 14 of them containing details about possible crimes. According to Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov, around 50 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated concerning offenses against citizens' political rights. The ministry has conducted over 100 inspections so far, with approximately a quarter of these investigations being closed.

To date, authorities have detained 23 individuals and issued 471 warning protocols. Over 100 operations have been carried out by the Ministry of the Interior since the election process began.

Minister Ilkov emphasized that every report received is thoroughly investigated. He highlighted the use of the ministry's geographic information system to track the status of signals, investigations, and arrests in real-time. "The entire situation regarding the election is transparent, and it is impossible for an official to hide a report without it being reviewed," he assured.

Ilkov also mentioned ongoing operations targeting vote-buying schemes in five districts, focusing on new individuals involved in such activities. "We are primarily targeting new participants in these schemes, as older individuals from 10-15 years ago are not as relevant to current investigations," he explained.

