Ukrainian forces currently control approximately 40-50 percent of Toretsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, as they work to push back Russian troops, according to local officials cited by Reuters.

Vasyl Chynchyk, Toretsk's mayor, stated on Ukrainian television that "roughly 40-50 percent of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, while the remainder is occupied by the enemy."

Military experts note that if Russian forces were to seize Toretsk, which is situated on elevated terrain, it would complicate logistics for Ukrainian troops across much of the eastern region.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military reported eight confrontations along the Toretsk front, with significant attacks concentrated on the city itself and nearby Shcherbynovka. Chynchyk also noted that Russian forces have made no advances within the city over the past 24 hours.

Currently, about 1,150 residents remain in the heavily shelled town as evacuation efforts continue, supported by soldiers and national police units.

Russian troops have been progressively advancing in eastern Ukraine, especially after taking Vuhledar earlier this month, putting Ukrainian forces under considerable pressure more than two and a half years into the conflict.