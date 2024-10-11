Orban Accuses Von der Leyen of Plotting to Remove Him from Power

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his recent debate in the European Parliament as an “attempt to crucify” the EU and accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of trying to remove him from power. Speaking on state radio on Friday, Orban claimed that both von der Leyen and EPP leader Manfred Weber have openly expressed their intentions to unseat his government, focusing on Hungary instead of addressing broader European issues.

Orban alleged that the major European political parties have already selected his potential successors. He named Socialist MEP Klara Dobrev and his main rival, EPP MEP Peter Magyar, as the figures being positioned to replace him.