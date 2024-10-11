Orban Accuses Von der Leyen of Plotting to Remove Him from Power
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his recent debate in the European Parliament as an “attempt to crucify” the EU and accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of trying to remove him from power. Speaking on state radio on Friday, Orban claimed that both von der Leyen and EPP leader Manfred Weber have openly expressed their intentions to unseat his government, focusing on Hungary instead of addressing broader European issues.
Orban alleged that the major European political parties have already selected his potential successors. He named Socialist MEP Klara Dobrev and his main rival, EPP MEP Peter Magyar, as the figures being positioned to replace him.
Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency
Hungary Pushes for Schengen Inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in EU Agenda for December
The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union plans to include the topic of lifting land border checks for Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area
Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements
Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council
Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession
Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders
EU Parliament Condemns Democratic Decline in Georgia, Calls for Action
Democracy in Georgia is facing significant threats, according to a statement from the European Parliament's press office
EU Launches Humanitarian Airlift to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis
The European Union has launched a humanitarian airlift operation to Lebanon