Bulgaria Ranks Last in EU for Lifelong Learning Participation

October 11, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Last in EU for Lifelong Learning Participation @Pixabay

Eurostat's latest figures reveal that Bulgaria ranks last in the EU for lifelong learning, with only 1.4% of Bulgarians participating in educational activities last year. This figure is nearly ten times lower than the EU average, indicating a significant lack of interest among Bulgarians aged 25 to 64 in continuing education.

At the top of the EU ranking is Sweden, where almost 40% of people in this age group engage in lifelong learning.

One example is Daniel, 56, who has worked as a taxi driver for almost 20 years. Originally trained as a locksmith-fitter in a technical secondary school, he explains that he had to focus on earning money to support his family early on. “When you have young kids, you can’t leave them hungry. It’s too late for me now, but young people should continue their studies,” he says.

Experts highlight a worrying trend in the declining number of Bulgarians seeking further education each year. In some schools, the average results for Bulgarian language and literature graduates are below average, and according to PISA, half of Bulgarian 15-year-olds fall below the functional literacy level in mathematics.

Zornitsa Ivanova from the Institute for Market Economics (IPI) notes that while lifelong learning is officially recognized as a state priority, the measures in place primarily focus on job creation rather than education. She mentions that time, financial constraints, and transportation are among the obstacles preventing people from enrolling in further studies.

Meanwhile, an educational center reports that its students range in age from 25 to 50, with high interest in computer, pastry, and cooking courses. Hristina Dredzhieva, a technical organizer at the center, adds that some individuals, including a former military officer who is now retired, are retraining in fields like electrical engineering. Others enroll in courses purely for personal development, such as psychology.

Daniel also shares the example of his 32-year-old daughter, who is currently studying to become a nurse. He advises younger generations to pursue education but to ensure that their studies lead to practical job opportunities. “It’s important to focus on skills that will be useful, not just accumulate degrees without any real prospects,” he comments.

