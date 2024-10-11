Employer Organization Advocates Freezing Pensions and Wages in Bulgaria

Society | October 11, 2024, Friday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Employer Organization Advocates Freezing Pensions and Wages in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The Chairman of the Board of the Industrial Capital Association in Bulgaria (AIKB), Vasil Velev, has suggested a freeze on pensions and salaries for a year. Speaking to BNR, Velev stated that AIKB is firmly against tax increases and instead advocates for wage freezes and layoffs.

The Tripartite Council is meeting today to discuss the minimum wage for 2025, which, after years of negotiations among businesses, unions, and the government, is now set as a percentage of the national average wage. An increase of 15.4% is anticipated, meaning the minimum wage could rise from the current 933 leva to 1,077 leva starting January 1. AIKB is not expected to back the government's proposal.

Velev criticized the continuous rise in public sector salaries, which he said have been increasing for years, diverging significantly from those in the private sector, where revenue generation occurs. He also highlighted that Bulgaria's population is declining, its workforce is shrinking, and the public administration is expanding despite the billions invested in e-governance.

He stated that AIKB supports a one-year freeze on pensions, acknowledging it as an unpopular measure. Velev pointed to the net replacement ratio, which represents the proportion of a person’s salary received as a pension after retiring. In Bulgaria, this ratio is 70%, compared to the EU and OECD average of 64%.

In the current situation, our pensions are quite generous. I understand this may sound controversial given their actual amounts. Pensions should reflect insurance contributions; otherwise, it leads to unfairness. We are confusing pensions with social assistance,” Velev said.

AIKB also opposes raising the minimum wage. Velev criticized the formula in the Labor Code, calling it flawed and in violation of international standards. He suggested that if it were challenged in the Constitutional Court, it would likely be overturned.

Velev further warned that nearly half of the workforce might earn the minimum wage next year, stating: “Whether someone has worked or not, is qualified or not, in the end, the income remains the same.”

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pensions, salaries, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024

Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Inspections Reveal Key Violations in Bulgarian Nightclubs and Tourist Venues

Recent inspections of nightclubs and tourist venues in Bulgaria have uncovered significant violations, including the absence of categorization, menus displaying available products

Society | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Production Rises, Yet Building Construction Falls

In August 2024, Bulgaria's construction sector experienced a production index increase of 1.7% compared to July and 5.5%

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports Fragile Growth in Industrial Production Amid Declining Trends

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported weak monthly growth in industrial production,

Business » Industry | October 13, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Minimum Wages Across Europe: Bulgaria Remains at the Bottom

Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Double Price Labeling Starting March

Retailers in Bulgaria are gearing up for the introduction of the euro, with double price labeling in BGN and EUR expected in stores starting March

Business » Finance | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria Ranks Last in EU for Lifelong Learning Participation

Eurostat's latest figures reveal that Bulgaria ranks last in the EU for lifelong learning

Society » Education | October 11, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 11:33

Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods

A major fire erupted at the facility of the municipal company "Chistota" (garbage collecting) in Plovdiv early in the morning

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria