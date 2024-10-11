Barack Obama Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris, Takes Aim at Trump in Pennsylvania

Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office
Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Pennsylvania on Thursday, using the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump as the two candidates prepare for a close race in the state, according to The Hill. The event is part of Obama's strategy to bolster the Democrats' message in the final month of the campaign.
At the rally, Obama targeted Trump on multiple issues, including immigration, healthcare, and the January 6 Capitol attack. He drew parallels between Trump's demeanor and that of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, highlighting his concerns about Trump's temperament. “I've noticed that some men seem to think that Trump's behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength," Obama remarked. "And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is."
Obama also addressed the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in southeastern states, criticizing Trump for spreading misinformation regarding the federal government's response to the disasters. “You have leaders who are going to try to help and then you have a guy who will just lie about it to score political points, and this has consequences,” he stated.
Polls indicate a deadlock between Harris and Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state for both candidates ahead of the November election. Obama remains a vital asset for the Democratic Party, regarded as its most popular figure.
Harris has received significant backing from the party and has secured enough delegates to be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, following President Biden's endorsement.
