Barack Obama Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris, Takes Aim at Trump in Pennsylvania

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Barack Obama Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris, Takes Aim at Trump in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Pennsylvania on Thursday, using the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump as the two candidates prepare for a close race in the state, according to The Hill. The event is part of Obama's strategy to bolster the Democrats' message in the final month of the campaign.

At the rally, Obama targeted Trump on multiple issues, including immigration, healthcare, and the January 6 Capitol attack. He drew parallels between Trump's demeanor and that of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, highlighting his concerns about Trump's temperament. “I've noticed that some men seem to think that Trump's behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength," Obama remarked. "And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is."

Obama also addressed the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in southeastern states, criticizing Trump for spreading misinformation regarding the federal government's response to the disasters. “You have leaders who are going to try to help and then you have a guy who will just lie about it to score political points, and this has consequences,” he stated.

Polls indicate a deadlock between Harris and Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state for both candidates ahead of the November election. Obama remains a vital asset for the Democratic Party, regarded as its most popular figure.

Harris has received significant backing from the party and has secured enough delegates to be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, following President Biden's endorsement.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Obama, Harris, Trump

Related Articles:

Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Harris Rejects Bilateral Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's Involvement

US Vice President Kamala Harris firmly asserted that she would not engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine without Ukrainian representation

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 14:32

Trump Warns of Close Election, Urges Massive Turnout for Clear Victory

Former US President Donald Trump has urged voters to turn out in record numbers for the upcoming presidential election

World | October 7, 2024, Monday // 16:44

Former President Obama Joins Kamala Harris Campaign in Final Push for Election

Former US President Barack Obama is set to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris

World | October 4, 2024, Friday // 15:19

Melania Trump Stands Firm on Abortion Rights, Opposing Husband's Stance

A little under a month before the US elections, Melania Trump has publicly supported abortion rights, challenging her husband

World | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 15:29

Iran's Khamenei Blames US and European Nations for West Asia's Troubles

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has identified the United Nations and certain European nations as the fundamental cause of issues in West Asi

World | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Orban Accuses Von der Leyen of Plotting to Remove Him from Power

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his recent debate in the European Parliament as an “attempt to crucify” the EU

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 16:04

Ukrainian Forces Hold Half of Toretsk Amid Intense Russian Assault

Ukrainian forces currently control approximately 40-50 percent of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 16:02

2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization comprised of atomic bomb survivors

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 13:56

Tragic Loss: Ukrainian Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Dies in Russian Custody

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna has been confirmed dead while in Russian captivity, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on October 10

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31

Putin Advocates for a New World Order at Turkmenistan Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan

World » Russia | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria