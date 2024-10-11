Tragic Loss: Ukrainian Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Dies in Russian Custody

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna has been confirmed dead while in Russian captivity, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on October 10. The confirmation came from Petro Yatsenko, a representative of Ukraine’s Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, following an internal investigation into her disappearance.

"We have conducted an internal investigation, and unfortunately, the information about Viktoria’s death has been confirmed," Yatsenko stated, though the details surrounding her death remain unclear and are still under examination.

Roshchyna, a freelance journalist who had worked with RFE/RL and other notable Ukrainian media outlets, had been missing since early August 2023. She traveled from Ukraine to Poland on July 27 of the previous year before heading into Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. Her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, reported that her last known communication was on August 3, 2023.

Stephen Capus, President and CEO of RFE/RL, expressed deep sorrow over Roshchyna's death. He stated, "Her unlawful imprisonment and tragic death underscore the high price journalists pay for reporting the truth about Russia's war on Ukraine. We must honor her legacy by holding her captors accountable."

Oleksandra Matviychuk, a friend of Roshchyna and head of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, which received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, also commented on the tragedy. Matviychuk noted that Roshchyna "died under unknown circumstances in Russian captivity fighting for what she believed in: freedom, transparency, and democracy. Her bravery in the face of adversity is something every journalist, every human, should aspire to."

Yatsenko indicated that efforts had been underway to secure Roshchyna's release from Russian captivity, where she was being held alongside at least 25 other Ukrainian journalists, many of whom are either detained or missing in Russian-controlled areas.

Andriy Yusov of Ukraine's Military Intelligence confirmed that Roshchyna was scheduled for a prisoner exchange. As per the latest updates, she was being transferred from Taganrog, a Russian city close to the Ukrainian border, to Moscow's Lefortovo detention center as part of preparations for her release.

Ukrainian authorities are currently investigating the events that occurred during her transfer. Roshchyna's situation highlights the perilous conditions faced by journalists in war zones. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), over 100 Ukrainian and foreign journalists have been directly impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Roshchyna's death serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing dangers encountered by members of the press in conflict areas, with several Ukrainian journalists still detained or missing in Russian-occupied regions.