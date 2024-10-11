Putin Advocates for a New World Order at Turkmenistan Forum

October 11, 2024, Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan, emphasizing the need for a fairer distribution of wealth and the consideration of each country’s perspective, as reported by Reuters. Leaders from the region have gathered for the international forum in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Putin is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A video released by the Kremlin showcased Putin arriving at the forum in a limousine, where he greeted the Turkmen leader before addressing the attendees. In addition to his meeting with Berdimuhamedov, the Kremlin announced that Putin would discuss the situation in the Middle East with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the event.

The planned meeting with Pezeshkian is set against the backdrop of recent Israeli bombings in Lebanon aimed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Both leaders are participating in the summit celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of the prominent 18th-century poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy. Putin's discussions with Pezeshkian will focus on bilateral relations and the escalating situation in West Asia, as noted by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

In addition to his meeting with Putin, Pezeshkian is scheduled to engage with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Pezeshkian and Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Iran.

Despite being historical geopolitical rivals, Iran has been providing support to Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine since 2022. Recent reports confirmed that Iran transferred shipments of Fath 360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, with the Pentagon indicating that these missiles have a range of approximately 75 miles. This supply allows Russia to conserve its more advanced missiles for other applications.

As the US and allied nations have trained Ukrainian military personnel on various equipment, including howitzers and F-16 fighter jets, Iran has also trained Russian forces in utilizing the Fath 360 missile system. Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder stated that dozens of Russian troops were trained in Iran for this purpose. While the specifics of any exchange for these missiles remain unclear, officials suspect that intelligence information may have been involved in the arrangement.

The Atlantic Council noted that Iran is seeking advanced military technology from Russia, including Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defense systems. The international summit in Ashgabat is themed "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Foundation of Peace and Development." Leaders from over ten nations, along with heads of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and UNESCO, are expected to attend the forum.

