Siljanovska: EU Membership for North Macedonia Must Not Be Blocked by Bulgaria’s Veto

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024
Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute
Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has stated that the majority of illegal migrants entering Serbia and North Macedonia come through EU countries
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin expressed in a recent interview that Serbia views BRICS as a viable alternative to the European Union
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of the Republic of North Macedonia stated that among EU countries, Bulgaria stands alone in its lack of support for the nation’s accession to the bloc
A Day of Mourning has been declared across Bosnia and Herzegovina in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the recent floods and landslides
Aleksandar Nikoloski, the Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, announced that he expects to meet with Bulgarian representatives to discuss a new joint railway project that would connect the two countries
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Bulgaria and North Macedonia
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023