Siljanovska: EU Membership for North Macedonia Must Not Be Blocked by Bulgaria’s Veto

The President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, emphasized that the historical dispute with Bulgaria should not serve as a reason for imposing a veto on the country's EU enlargement. In an interview with TV 21, she stated that the enlargement of the European Union must be based on compliance with the Copenhagen criteria, noting that the Macedonian minority is not represented in the Bulgarian Council of Minorities.

Siljanovska expressed her desire for the EU to adopt a clear strategy regarding North Macedonia, whether through the Berlin process or other avenues. She stated, "I hope that a coherent enlargement policy will be created—subject to the criteria of Copenhagen."

Highlighting the importance of the rule of law, she argued that it is crucial for opening the EU's doors to North Macedonia. "Joining the EU will first require a focus on the rule of law, and a significant aspect of that is the relentless fight against corruption and crime. We will achieve this by aligning with European standards in education, healthcare, and social protection," she said.

The president made it clear that while she is not advocating for changes to the negotiating framework, its effective implementation is essential. She pointed out that everyone involved has voted on the current framework and urged that the historical context should not hinder progress. "If they assert that the Prespa Agreement is 'pacta sunt servanda,' they must consider what Macedonia signifies to the other side—a nameless territory with its own history, culture, and language. What are we discussing with Bulgaria? History, culture, language. Greece, as a signatory of the Prespa Agreement, should also acknowledge this," Siljanovska noted.

She also remarked on Bulgaria's Council of Minorities, stating that it does not represent the Macedonian minority, despite Bulgaria's commitment to the Convention for the Protection of the Rights of Minorities.

