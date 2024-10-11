Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich. The tremor was recorded at 10:16 a.m., according to data from the European Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located inland in the Black Sea, closer to the Turkish coast, approximately 150 km from Bartın County. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

While the European Seismological Center reported the magnitude as 5.2, the Bulgarian Academy of Science assessed it at a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale.