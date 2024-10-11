Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe
Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain. Bulgarian climatologist Simeon Matev discussed the weather developments during the morning broadcast on Nova TV, noting that the hurricane is currently over Scandinavia and will soon reach Bulgaria.
In Portugal, a wind gust of 225 km/h was recorded, highlighting the storm's intensity. However, Matev emphasized that Kirk is a shorter-lived phenomenon compared to Hurricane Milton, covering a smaller area and possessing less energy.
He described Florida as a hotspot for storms like Milton, which has now become a historical event. As recovery efforts begin, he stressed that analysis and preparation for future disasters are crucial. "With hurricanes, there is always an element of surprise; they never follow predicted paths," Matev warned.
In Florida, the recent hurricane brought an extraordinary amount of rainfall, equivalent to what typically falls in an entire year, causing severe flooding due to the region's flat terrain. The latest reports indicate that Hurricane Milton has resulted in at least 15 fatalities, with local authorities fearing the death toll may rise further.
