Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain. Bulgarian climatologist Simeon Matev discussed the weather developments during the morning broadcast on Nova TV, noting that the hurricane is currently over Scandinavia and will soon reach Bulgaria.

In Portugal, a wind gust of 225 km/h was recorded, highlighting the storm's intensity. However, Matev emphasized that Kirk is a shorter-lived phenomenon compared to Hurricane Milton, covering a smaller area and possessing less energy.

He described Florida as a hotspot for storms like Milton, which has now become a historical event. As recovery efforts begin, he stressed that analysis and preparation for future disasters are crucial. "With hurricanes, there is always an element of surprise; they never follow predicted paths," Matev warned.

In Florida, the recent hurricane brought an extraordinary amount of rainfall, equivalent to what typically falls in an entire year, causing severe flooding due to the region's flat terrain. The latest reports indicate that Hurricane Milton has resulted in at least 15 fatalities, with local authorities fearing the death toll may rise further.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kirk, storm, Bulgaria, hurricane

Related Articles:

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

|

Employer Organization Advocates Freezing Pensions and Wages in Bulgaria

|

Siljanovska: EU Membership for North Macedonia Must Not Be Blocked by Bulgaria’s Veto

|

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

|

Hungary Pushes for Schengen Inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in EU Agenda for December

|

Death Toll from Hurricane Milton Rises as Recovery Efforts Continue Across Florida

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cold Front Brings Rain and Cool Temperatures to Bulgaria This Weekend

A cold atmospheric front will move through Eastern Bulgaria overnight

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Rain and Mild Weather Predicted for Bulgaria on October 11

Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:30

Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria's October 9 Weather: Rain, Fog, and Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 9 indicates partly cloudy skies overnight, accompanied by a light to moderate breeze

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:02

Environmental Group Uncovers Years of Concealed Air Quality Data in Sofia

For years, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water kept from the public that the air quality monitoring system in Sofia was compromised and failed to accurately report pollution levels

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria