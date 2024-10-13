Aurora Borealis Dazzles Bulgaria with Vibrant Light Display (PHOTOS)

Last night, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, made a stunning appearance in the skies over Bulgaria. A powerful solar flare triggered this extraordinary display, filling the atmosphere with vibrant shades of red, pink, blue, and green.

This breathtaking phenomenon was visible much further south than usual, reaching the coasts of the US and UK. The aurora borealis occurs when charged particles emitted by the sun collide with molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere. As solar storms grow stronger, the visibility of the northern lights extends further south, allowing more people to experience this natural wonder.

The sky was illuminated with brilliant colors, captivating observers and creating an unforgettable spectacle.