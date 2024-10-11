Germans Divided on Ukraine War Solutions as Scholz Considers Talking to Putin Again

A majority of Germans want Chancellor Olaf Scholz to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after nearly two years of silence, according to a survey released today by DPA. The YouGov poll, conducted for DPA, reveals that 59% of respondents are in favor of the two leaders having a phone conversation, while 26% oppose the idea, and 15% did not express an opinion.

Support is even higher in East Germany, where 68% of those surveyed back the prospect of a conversation, while 19% are against it. For several weeks, Scholz has advocated for a new peace conference for Ukraine that would include Russia’s participation. DPA notes that Putin was not invited to the initial summit held in Switzerland last June.

Today, Scholz is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin for the third time in five weeks. The discussions are expected to focus on efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict that began in February 2022, as well as additional military aid for Ukraine.

The last time Scholz and Putin spoke was on December 2, 2022, but the German chancellor has indicated he is open to resuming communication. There is speculation that a phone call could take place before the G20 summit scheduled in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19, which Russia is expected to attend, though it remains unclear if Putin will personally be present.

Germans remain divided on whether Ukraine should concede territory to achieve peace with Russia. About 39% believe Ukraine should not cede any territory, while 22% suggest it should relinquish Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed a decade ago. Another 23% think Ukraine should also surrender territories occupied by Russia since its full-scale invasion over two years ago, with a total of 45% supporting some form of territorial compromise.

Opinions are similarly split on whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike targets deep within Russian territory using Western-supplied long-range weapons. According to the poll, 42% support this action, while 43% are opposed. President Zelensky has consistently urged his Western allies for permission, arguing that without it, Ukraine is effectively fighting with one hand tied behind its back.

Scholz, however, remains cautious. Unlike the US, UK, and France, Germany has so far withheld long-range weaponry from Ukraine, particularly Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range of 500 km. Scholz has expressed concerns that providing such weapons could escalate the conflict and draw Germany and NATO directly into the war.

In a separate development, a Russian missile attack in Ukraine’s Odesa region claimed four lives and left 10 others injured, according to regional governor Oleg Kiper. A two-story building containing apartments and offices was destroyed, and a few survivors were pulled from the rubble. Psychological support was provided to those affected.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, six people were injured in a separate Russian rocket attack. The assault targeted 11 settlements in the region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.