Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods

October 11, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods

A major fire erupted at the facility of the municipal company "Chistota" (garbage collecting) in Plovdiv early in the morning. Six firefighting teams were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, but thick smoke spread throughout the "Kyuchuk Paris" district, affecting the entire area. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The alarm was raised at 5:30 a.m. when a security guard noticed smoke coming from the facility. The fire started in a designated area where dry leaf mass is stored. Piles of garbage had ignited in the yard of the municipal company, according to the Plovdiv fire department, as reported by BTA.

The flames were reported just before 6 a.m., and four teams of firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire. At present, the fire is under control, and there are no reports of damage to the company's buildings. The "Chistota" facility is located on Dame Gruev Street in the "Yuzhen" district. By 9 a.m., the fire department confirmed that the situation had stabilized.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out this morning at a municipal solid waste landfill near Vratsa. Multiple fire brigade teams were deployed to the scene. Due to gusts of wind, the smoke and an unpleasant odor have reached the city center. The Vratsa municipality reported that this is the second time the landfill has caught fire since the summer.

Tags: fire, Plovdiv, Vratsa

More from Incidents

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 11:33

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Woman Waiting at Traffic Light in Sofia

A woman lost her life in a traffic accident in Sofia this afternoon

Society » Incidents | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 15:39

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024

Society » Incidents | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:21

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey

Society » Incidents | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:21

Over 300 Fatalities in Bulgarian Road Accidents Since Start of 2024

Since the beginning of the year up to September 30, nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died in traffic accidents in Bulgari

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2024, Monday // 17:18

Bulgarian Police Triple Fines for Electric Scooter Violations as Accidents Rise

In Bulgaria, accidents involving electric scooters are becoming more frequent, with many drivers disregarding traffic rules, leading to increased enforcement by authorities

Society » Incidents | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:00
