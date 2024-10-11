Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods
A major fire erupted at the facility of the municipal company "Chistota" (garbage collecting) in Plovdiv early in the morning. Six firefighting teams were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, but thick smoke spread throughout the "Kyuchuk Paris" district, affecting the entire area. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
The alarm was raised at 5:30 a.m. when a security guard noticed smoke coming from the facility. The fire started in a designated area where dry leaf mass is stored. Piles of garbage had ignited in the yard of the municipal company, according to the Plovdiv fire department, as reported by BTA.
The flames were reported just before 6 a.m., and four teams of firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire. At present, the fire is under control, and there are no reports of damage to the company's buildings. The "Chistota" facility is located on Dame Gruev Street in the "Yuzhen" district. By 9 a.m., the fire department confirmed that the situation had stabilized.
In a separate incident, a fire broke out this morning at a municipal solid waste landfill near Vratsa. Multiple fire brigade teams were deployed to the scene. Due to gusts of wind, the smoke and an unpleasant odor have reached the city center. The Vratsa municipality reported that this is the second time the landfill has caught fire since the summer.
