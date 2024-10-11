Hungary Pushes for Schengen Inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in EU Agenda for December

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union plans to include the topic of lifting land border checks for Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area on the agenda for the European interior ministers’ meeting in December. Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter made this announcement following a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg, expressing optimism for a favorable outcome, according to BTA.

Pinter noted that Bulgaria and Romania had shared updates on the progress they have made since checks on their Schengen sea and air borders were removed earlier this year. He added that while the issue was not debated today, a report is being prepared, which will serve as the foundation for the ministers’ future decision.

He specifically mentioned Austria's concerns, highlighting that the information presented by the Bulgarian and Romanian ministers would address all of Austria’s questions. Last year, Austria was the only EU member to veto the full abolition of Schengen border checks for the two countries.

Although Pinter refrained from making any specific predictions or guarantees, he emphasized that significant progress had been achieved.

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson echoed this sentiment, stating that Bulgaria and Romania fully comply with Schengen regulations. She expressed optimism that a decision on land borders could be reached soon, as both countries have met all necessary requirements and performed exceptionally well. Johansson also mentioned her ongoing dialogue with Austria and reiterated her hope for a resolution before her mandate ends in December.

Pinter outlined the EU's focus on reinforcing its external borders, noting that the Council had been briefed on the European Commission’s report regarding the status of Schengen. He indicated that the report highlighted the considerable migratory pressure currently facing the Schengen area.

Commissioner Johansson reported a 40 percent decrease in the number of illegal migrant arrivals in the EU since the start of the year, while returns have increased by 18 percent. However, she noted that the number of asylum applications remains high, indicating that many migrants enter the EU legally, either with visas or from visa-free countries.