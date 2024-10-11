Israeli Airstrikes in Beirut and West Bank Kill Key Militants and Dozens of Civilians

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ras el-Nabaa neighborhood in central Beirut, Lebanon, resulting in at least 22 fatalities and 117 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, as reported by Al Jazeera. The strikes, which took place at midnight on Thursday without prior warning, hit two residential buildings. One of these buildings housed numerous displaced people. This incident marks the third Israeli strike outside the Dahiyeh area of Beirut since the military campaign expanded in late September. Previous attacks struck Beirut's Kola area on September 29 and Bachoura on October 3.

Eyewitnesses described feeling the impact from nearly a mile away as the explosions caused buildings to shake and smoke to rise from residential areas. Residents quickly evacuated their homes, gathering in courtyards as emergency services worked to respond to the crisis. Videos shared by local media outlets, verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency, show chaotic scenes with smoke and flames enveloping residential blocks in Ras el-Nabaa and al-Nuweiri.

On the same day, medical sources informed Al Jazeera that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip had killed 63 people. Earlier in the evening, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health posted on X, stating that 11 people were killed and 48 others wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut, making this the third such attack in and around the city center.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed that its airstrike on Thursday in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the central West Bank resulted in the death of Muhammad Abdullah, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Tulkarem area. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Abdullah assumed leadership of the Iran-backed group after his predecessor, Muhammad Jabber, was killed in a gunfight in August. Another individual was killed alongside Abdullah, but the IDF did not initially disclose his identity.

The IDF accused Muhammad Abdullah of orchestrating multiple attacks, including deploying explosives against Israeli troops. Soldiers on the ground reportedly seized semi-automatic rifles and flak jackets from the scene. The Israeli Army later identified the second individual killed as Awad Omar from Bal'a, citing information from Wafa.

Separately, the IDF announced that it had struck two critical Hezbollah locations in Beirut’s Dahieh district on October 9. These precision strikes targeted a weapons production facility and Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters. In a post shared on X, the IDF highlighted the proximity of the weapons facility to civilian infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity of the operation. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also noted that Hezbollah had deliberately positioned its facilities near residential buildings, schools, and other civilian sites, increasing the risk to local populations. The IDF stated that it had warned residents in the area to evacuate before conducting the strikes.