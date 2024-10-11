Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria, remains in custody following a decision by the appellate court in Varna. The 58-year-old, identified as Vagan B., is wanted in Russia on three charges related to financial crimes. These include the acquisition of real estate by a bank at an inflated price, providing a bank loan to a non-solvent borrower, and money laundering.

Vagan B. has not concealed his location from authorities in either Russia or Bulgaria. He was indicted last year, and a Russian court issued a detention order, leading to an international search through Interpol. Authorities detained him in Bulgaria, where the District Court in Varna initially placed him under house arrest as a precautionary measure while awaiting documentation from Russian authorities. Vagan B. appealed this decision before the appellate court in Varna.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation formally requested his extradition. Vagan B.'s defense argued that his house arrest was unjustified, citing his poor health. However, the appellate prosecutor's office countered that his condition was chronic but manageable with medication and not life-threatening. The prosecution also highlighted that, under Bulgaria's extradition laws and the European Arrest Warrant framework, detention is necessary to secure the individual for the proceedings.

The charges against Vagan B. align with criminal offenses under Bulgarian law, carrying potential sentences of 7 to 10 years in Russia. According to the authorities, the statute of limitations has not expired, and an agreement between Bulgaria and the former Soviet republic provides a legal basis for cooperation in such cases.

Despite Vagan B.'s ties to Canada and his permanent residency status there, the Varna Court of Appeal upheld his custody pending the outcome of the extradition proceedings. The court acknowledged the prosecutor’s arguments but overlooked EU-level decisions from early March 2022, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which allowed member states to refuse cooperation with Russia and Belarus on criminal legal matters. It also failed to consider Russia’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights around the same time.

The decision by the Varna appellate court is final and cannot be appealed further.