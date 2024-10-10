Rain and Mild Weather Predicted for Bulgaria on October 11
Friday's weather in Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall expected in Western Bulgaria during the afternoon and extending to other regions overnight. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest in Eastern Bulgaria and from the northwest in the west. The minimum temperatures will range from 12°C to 17°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of 12°C. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to be between 22°C and 27°C, reaching 23°C in Sofia.
Along the coast, conditions will also be cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly winds. High temperatures in this region will vary from 22°C to 25°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 21°C and 22°C.
In the mountains, clouds will dominate, and rain showers are anticipated in the Balkan range. Winds will be moderate, with a west-southwesterly direction. High temperatures will be around 20°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters and drop to 13°C at 2,000 meters.
