Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Poetic Prose

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Poetic Prose

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kangfor her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” With this recognition, Han becomes the 18th woman to receive the prestigious award.

The Nobel Committee announced the Literature Prize on Thursday at the Swedish Academy, following the previous three days of announcements honoring achievements in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry. The Academy highlighted that Han Kang’s works engage with historical traumas and reveal invisible societal rules, showcasing the delicate nature of human existence. Her innovative and experimental style has earned her acclaim as a significant voice in contemporary prose.

Born in 1970, Han gained international recognition with her novel "The Vegetarian," published in 2015. The book, structured in three parts, depicts the chaotic aftermath following the protagonist Yeong-hye’s choice to stop eating meat, a decision that prompts varied and intense reactions from those around her.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse for his contributions in Nynorsk, one of Norway’s official written languages. Since its inception in 1901, the Literature Nobel has been awarded 116 times, with no single recipient having won it twice; however, it has been shared by two individuals on four occasions.

Previous female laureates of the Nobel in Literature include Annie Ernaux (2022), Louise Glück (2020), Olga Tokarczuk (2018), and Svetlana Alexievich (2015). The Swedish Academy has established that a candidate must have provided “the greatest benefit to mankind” and directed literature “in an ideal direction.”

Alfred Nobel, a man of wide-ranging cultural interests, fostered a love for literature throughout his life, which he pursued even as he ventured into writing fiction. The Nobel Prize in Literature was one of the four categories specified in his will.

In total, the Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, with the Nobel Prize in Economics introduced later in 1969. The recent announcements began on October 7, when American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were honored with the Medicine Prize, followed by the Nobel in Physics awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was presented to three scientists recognized for their groundbreaking methods in protein decoding.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed tomorrow, with the Economics prize scheduled for October 14. Each Nobel Prize comes with a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately USD 1.1 million) from the estate of Alfred Nobel, with recipients invited to collect their honors during ceremonies on December 10, commemorating Nobel's death.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded by various institutions: the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for Physics and Chemistry, the Karolinska Institutet for Physiology or Medicine, and the Swedish Academy for Literature, while the Norwegian Parliament elects a committee to decide on the Peace Prize.

Between 1901 and 2023, the Nobel Prizes and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences have recognized 1,000 individuals and organizations across 621 presentations. According to the Nobel Foundation's statutes, each laureate receives a gold medal, which depicts Alfred Nobel on one side, while the reverse side's image varies by award category.

The Literature diploma is crafted on parchment using techniques similar to those of medieval illustrators, while other diplomas are made on specially commissioned handmade paper. The week culminates in a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall and a banquet where laureates, who are guests of honor alongside the Swedish royal family, are celebrated. Each banquet features unique decorations and menus, creating a distinct experience each year.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Korean, han kang, Nobel prize, literature

Related Articles:

Join Bulgaria’s 'Night of Literature': Live Readings from 19 European Books Across the Country

Excerpts from 19 European titles will be read on September 25

Society » Culture | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:05

Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47

A New Association called “La Tortuga Búlgara” will promote Bulgarian Literature in Spain

The new association "La Tortuga Búlgara" will translate, publish and distribute contemporary Bulgarian literature, especially poetry, in Spain

Society | August 1, 2023, Tuesday // 08:58

North Korea has ordered a Five-Day Lockdown in Pyongyang

Authorities in North Korea have ordered a five-day lockdown in the capital Pyongyang due to an increase in cases of an unspecified respiratory illness

World | January 25, 2023, Wednesday // 09:50

“Book Alley” in Sofia begins with Record Number of Publishers

A record number of publishing houses - 122, are participating in the “Book Alley” opening today in Sofia. The tents are located in the pedestrian area of ​​Vitosha Boulevard and the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)

Society » Culture | September 5, 2022, Monday // 09:26

Bulgarian Author is Nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature

Bulgarian Writer and poet Georgi Gospodinov has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literatur

Society » Culture | May 26, 2022, Thursday // 09:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria and Greece Main Routes for Migrants Entering Serbia, Says Dacic After North Macedonia Meeting

Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has stated that the majority of illegal migrants entering Serbia and North Macedonia come through EU countries

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:24

Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements

Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession

Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse in Krasnodar Region

Ukraine's military reported on Wednesday that its forces destroyed a storage facility holding hundreds of Shahed attack drones in Russia's Krasnodar region

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:23

Ukraine Open to Ceasefire Along Current Front Line, Seeks EU Membership and Security Guarantees

Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, provided it does not involve acknowledging any territorial losses

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 11:31

Cyprus Achieves Milestone by Joining UN Human Rights Council

Cyprus has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the first time, marking a significant achievement for the Republic

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria