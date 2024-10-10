Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Poetic Prose

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” With this recognition, Han becomes the 18th woman to receive the prestigious award.

The Nobel Committee announced the Literature Prize on Thursday at the Swedish Academy, following the previous three days of announcements honoring achievements in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry. The Academy highlighted that Han Kang’s works engage with historical traumas and reveal invisible societal rules, showcasing the delicate nature of human existence. Her innovative and experimental style has earned her acclaim as a significant voice in contemporary prose.

Born in 1970, Han gained international recognition with her novel "The Vegetarian," published in 2015. The book, structured in three parts, depicts the chaotic aftermath following the protagonist Yeong-hye’s choice to stop eating meat, a decision that prompts varied and intense reactions from those around her.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse for his contributions in Nynorsk, one of Norway’s official written languages. Since its inception in 1901, the Literature Nobel has been awarded 116 times, with no single recipient having won it twice; however, it has been shared by two individuals on four occasions.

Previous female laureates of the Nobel in Literature include Annie Ernaux (2022), Louise Glück (2020), Olga Tokarczuk (2018), and Svetlana Alexievich (2015). The Swedish Academy has established that a candidate must have provided “the greatest benefit to mankind” and directed literature “in an ideal direction.”

Alfred Nobel, a man of wide-ranging cultural interests, fostered a love for literature throughout his life, which he pursued even as he ventured into writing fiction. The Nobel Prize in Literature was one of the four categories specified in his will.

In total, the Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, with the Nobel Prize in Economics introduced later in 1969. The recent announcements began on October 7, when American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were honored with the Medicine Prize, followed by the Nobel in Physics awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was presented to three scientists recognized for their groundbreaking methods in protein decoding.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed tomorrow, with the Economics prize scheduled for October 14. Each Nobel Prize comes with a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately USD 1.1 million) from the estate of Alfred Nobel, with recipients invited to collect their honors during ceremonies on December 10, commemorating Nobel's death.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded by various institutions: the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for Physics and Chemistry, the Karolinska Institutet for Physiology or Medicine, and the Swedish Academy for Literature, while the Norwegian Parliament elects a committee to decide on the Peace Prize.

Between 1901 and 2023, the Nobel Prizes and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences have recognized 1,000 individuals and organizations across 621 presentations. According to the Nobel Foundation's statutes, each laureate receives a gold medal, which depicts Alfred Nobel on one side, while the reverse side's image varies by award category.

The Literature diploma is crafted on parchment using techniques similar to those of medieval illustrators, while other diplomas are made on specially commissioned handmade paper. The week culminates in a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall and a banquet where laureates, who are guests of honor alongside the Swedish royal family, are celebrated. Each banquet features unique decorations and menus, creating a distinct experience each year.