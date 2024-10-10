Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal to Retire at End of 2024 Season

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season through a social media post. The 38-year-old revealed that his final competitive event will be the Davis Cup Final, scheduled to take place in Malaga from November 19 to 24, according to the ATP.

In a video shared on his official X account, Nadal expressed his feelings about retiring. "Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is it has been some difficult years, especially the last two. I do not think I have been able to play without limitations." He described the decision as challenging and one that took time to reach, stating, "In this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

Nadal, who has 92 tour-level titles to his name, including 22 Grand Slam championships, spent a total of 209 weeks ranked number one in the ATP Rankings. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history and a key member of the 'Big Three' alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal holds the record for the most French Open titles, with 14, an achievement that remains unmatched.

His illustrious career will conclude on home soil in Malaga, where he will compete for Spain in the Davis Cup alongside rising star Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish team is set to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on November 19. Nadal expressed happiness that his final tournament will allow him to represent his country, noting that it feels like a full-circle moment since one of his "first great joys" in tennis was playing in the Davis Cup final in Sevilla back in 2004.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," he said. "I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience."

With a 12-7 win-loss record this year, Nadal expressed gratitude to his ATP Tour rivals, his team, and his family, including his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal. Although he has struggled to maintain consistent top-level competition over the past two seasons, his passion for the sport has remained strong. He credited his son, Rafael, for motivating him to keep playing, saying, "To come home and see how my son is growing every day has been a force that has really kept me alive and with the necessary energy to continue."

In closing, Nadal thanked his fans for their support: "I cannot thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment." He added, "Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon."