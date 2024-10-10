Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements
Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council. In response to a question from BTA, Ilkov emphasized that "there is no requirement for us that we have not fulfilled." He mentioned that Bulgaria has exceeded the necessary criteria by enhancing the Border Police's capacity with advanced technical equipment, implementing measures to combat organized crime related to illegal trafficking, and fostering strong cooperation with Romania, Austria, and other European nations, as well as strategic partnerships with Turkey.
Ilkov noted that the support for Bulgaria and Romania reflects the accomplishments detailed in today's discussions. He expressed hope for a favorable decision in the near future but refrained from committing to a specific timeline. During the meeting, he highlighted the positive assessment of the joint efforts between Bulgaria and Romania, as well as the strong bilateral cooperation.
Additionally, Ilkov revealed that he had conversations with his Austrian counterpart, although a clear position from Vienna has yet to be established. He acknowledged the uncertainty regarding Austria's stance in the upcoming days.
