Tragic Collision Claims Life of Woman Waiting at Traffic Light in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 15:39
Bulgaria: Tragic Collision Claims Life of Woman Waiting at Traffic Light in Sofia @novinite.com

A woman lost her life in a traffic accident in Sofia this afternoon, as reported by BNT. She was standing at a traffic light at the intersection of "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd. and "Vasil Kanchev" St. when she was struck by a vehicle involved in a collision between two cars.

The impact caused one of the cars to veer into a grassy area, hitting the woman. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene. One of the drivers was hospitalized, while the other declined medical assistance. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that one of the vehicles ran a red light at high speed and collided with the other, which had a green signal.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, accident, woman

Related Articles:

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

|

Public Transport in Sofia to Halt for One Hour as Workers Demand Bonus Implementation

|

Sofia's Public Transport Faces Disruption as Workers Protest Against Political Inaction

|

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

|

Environmental Group Uncovers Years of Concealed Air Quality Data in Sofia

|

Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024

Society » Incidents | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:21

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey

Society » Incidents | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:21

Over 300 Fatalities in Bulgarian Road Accidents Since Start of 2024

Since the beginning of the year up to September 30, nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died in traffic accidents in Bulgari

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2024, Monday // 17:18

Bulgarian Police Triple Fines for Electric Scooter Violations as Accidents Rise

In Bulgaria, accidents involving electric scooters are becoming more frequent, with many drivers disregarding traffic rules, leading to increased enforcement by authorities

Society » Incidents | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:00

32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

A young man tragically lost his life after colliding with a pole while riding a scooter in Sofia

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:54

Sofia Fire Forces Woman to Jump from Building as Flames Spread

A significant fire broke out in central Sofia last nigh

Society » Incidents | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria