Tragic Collision Claims Life of Woman Waiting at Traffic Light in Sofia

A woman lost her life in a traffic accident in Sofia this afternoon, as reported by BNT. She was standing at a traffic light at the intersection of "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd. and "Vasil Kanchev" St. when she was struck by a vehicle involved in a collision between two cars.

The impact caused one of the cars to veer into a grassy area, hitting the woman. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene. One of the drivers was hospitalized, while the other declined medical assistance. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that one of the vehicles ran a red light at high speed and collided with the other, which had a green signal.