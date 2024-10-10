Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession

Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders, as stated by Acting Interior Minister Gerhard Karner ahead of an EU interior ministers' meeting in Luxembourg. The meeting will review the progress of both countries' bids.

Karner acknowledged that while both nations are making progress, more work is needed before Austria can support their Schengen accession.

The EU aims to resolve the matter by the end of the year, but it requires Austria’s agreement to achieve the unanimous vote necessary for the two countries to join the Schengen zone. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also noted that consensus on Bulgaria and Romania’s accession is still lacking, with another effort planned for later in the year.