Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes
A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders, as stated by Acting Interior Minister Gerhard Karner ahead of an EU interior ministers' meeting in Luxembourg. The meeting will review the progress of both countries' bids.
Karner acknowledged that while both nations are making progress, more work is needed before Austria can support their Schengen accession.
The EU aims to resolve the matter by the end of the year, but it requires Austria’s agreement to achieve the unanimous vote necessary for the two countries to join the Schengen zone. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also noted that consensus on Bulgaria and Romania’s accession is still lacking, with another effort planned for later in the year.
Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council
Democracy in Georgia is facing significant threats, according to a statement from the European Parliament's press office
The European Union has launched a humanitarian airlift operation to Lebanon
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched a direct criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a recent session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of securing full Schengen membership for Bulgaria and Romania during his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg
The European Health and Digitalization Executive Agency (HaDEA) has unveiled a new mobile application tied to the WiFi4EU initiative
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023