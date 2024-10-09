Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal. The team secured one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal during the event, which took place from October 3 to 10 in Kathmandu. The competition saw participation from over 80 students representing 19 countries worldwide.

The Olympiad featured two main rounds: theoretical and observational. In the theoretical segment, participants were tasked with solving 12 problems within a 4-hour timeframe, while the observational round involved using a telescope and working with a paper star map.

The Bulgarian students excelled, with each participant earning a medal. Svetoslav Arabov from the "Dr. Petar Beron" Mathematical High School in Varna claimed another gold medal—his third consecutive gold in international astronomy competitions. His performance also secured him second place in this year’s overall ranking.

Dobromir Dobrev, Maxim Bosilkov, and Tsvetelina Danova, all from the Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski," won silver medals, while Anton Stoyanov from the "Dr. Petar Beron" Mathematical High School in Varna earned a bronze.

The Bulgarian team was led by Eva Bozhurova from the Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Observatory and Planetarium and Nikola Karavasilev.