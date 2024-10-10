Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse in Krasnodar Region

Ukraine's military reported on Wednesday that its forces destroyed a storage facility holding hundreds of Shahed attack drones in Russia's Krasnodar region.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army on Telegram, Ukrainian units targeted a warehouse near Oktyabrsky, where approximately 400 Iranian-made drones were kept.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Ukrainian naval forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as stated in their announcement.

The General Staff noted that eliminating this Shahed storage site would significantly diminish Russia's capacity to target Ukrainian cities and towns.

Russian media have not reported any information regarding the attack.

Meanwhile, intense battles are ongoing in Toretsk as Ukrainian forces attempt to fend off Russian attacks in the strategic city located in eastern Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Russian troops are seizing one settlement after another in Ukraine's industrial region, aiming to dismantle Kyiv's strategic defenses and threaten crucial transit routes vital for Ukraine's defense efforts.

Street combat persists in Toretsk as Russian forces advance, causing extensive destruction to buildings and infrastructure, military spokesperson Anastasia Bobovnikova reported.

