GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts. Vanya Tagareva, chairman of the Commission for Public Order and Security, has proposed this initiative.

Tagareva emphasized that decisions made without public discourse regarding the establishment of refugee centers, even for unaccompanied minors, could incite public unrest. She pointed to recent protests in the Knyazhevo district, where hundreds of citizens opposed the construction of the centers after the ruling coalition, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS), disregarded public opinion.

She noted that the residents of Knyazhevo took to the streets out of alarm after realizing that centers would be built near their homes. Tagareva reiterated GERB’s stance that such facilities should be located outside urban areas, in line with European models.

Dissatisfied with the manner in which the decision was enforced, Tagareva initiated a motion to cancel the report concerning the construction of the two refugee centers in the capital's districts of "Vitosha" and "Oborishte."