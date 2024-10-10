Ukraine Open to Ceasefire Along Current Front Line, Seeks EU Membership and Security Guarantees
Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, provided it does not involve acknowledging any territorial losses. In return, Ukraine seeks security assurances from the United States and expedited entry into the European Union, according to an article by Corriere della Sera.
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarks on a European tour with stops in Paris, Rome, and Berlin, he hopes to secure reassurances regarding a swift EU membership for Ukraine. The Italian newspaper noted that Zelensky's recent activities signal his belief that this is an opportune moment to seek a resolution that avoids leaving Ukraine in a weakened position.
September was marked by significant territorial losses for Ukraine, with many Ukrainian troops reportedly surrounded on Russian territory near Kursk and unable to assist in the Donbas region, where they face a manpower disadvantage. The article stated that Zelensky is now focusing on the political front to persuade European leaders of Ukraine's plight.
Zelensky understands that it would be politically untenable for him to officially concede the occupied territories, a move that would be highly unpopular among the Ukrainian populace. Instead, he is willing to pursue a ceasefire along the current lines without formally recognizing a new border, in exchange for various commitments from Western nations.
During his visit to Rome, the Ukrainian leader is also scheduled to meet with Pope Francis.
