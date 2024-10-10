First in Bulgaria: 3D Printed Prosthesis Restores Movement for Young Cancer Patient

For the first time in Bulgaria, an 11-year-old girl will regain movement in her shoulder and arm following a groundbreaking operation that involved the removal of a tumor and the implantation of a custom-made 3D prosthesis, according to reports from UMBAL Eurohospital Plovdiv. The young patient was diagnosed with a malignant tumor located on her right shoulder blade (scapula), which also affected the upper part of her right humerus, reports BNT.

A team of top orthopedic surgeons performed a total resection of the malignant tumor, which required the complete removal of the right scapula and part of the right humerus. They replaced the excised bone structures with a specially designed 3D printed endoprosthesis featuring a double-hinged joint for the shoulder, tailored specifically for the 11-year-old.

The prosthesis was created after a detailed scanning and 3D reconstruction process. Made from titanium, it is coated with diamond and wrapped in a textile tube. The operation lasted four hours and was conducted by a skilled team from the "Orthopaedics and Traumatology" and "Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care" departments at UMBAL Eurohospital Plovdiv, led by Prof. Dr. Vladimir Stavrev, PhD, and Prof. Dr. Luben Stock, DM. The team also included a vascular surgery specialist. Notably, this same team had previously saved the leg of a 4-year-old child by using a custom double-growing tumor knee endoprosthesis.

Thanks to this innovative surgical approach, the girl is anticipated to regain the ability to move her upper right limb smoothly after undergoing necessary rehabilitation. Originally from Pleven, she has been residing in Plovdiv for several months for treatment. She received preoperative chemotherapy following a specific protocol and will continue her chemotherapy after being discharged.

The surgery was carried out under a clinical pathway, with the unique operation and the costly prosthesis fully covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).