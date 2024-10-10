Cyprus Achieves Milestone by Joining UN Human Rights Council

Cyprus has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the first time, marking a significant achievement for the Republic, as stated by Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos shortly after the voting results were announced on Wednesday.

The UN General Assembly selected 18 new members for the Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term. The elected countries include Benin, Bolivia, Colombia, Cyprus, Czechia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Iceland, Kenya, Marshall Islands, Mexico, North Macedonia, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.

Kombos emphasized that Cyprus's election is a notable success, especially since it is the first time the nation has secured a position on this essential body that oversees global human rights implementation. He highlighted that Cyprus achieved the second-highest number of votes in its geographic group, garnering 167 out of 189 votes from member states participating in the election.

The Minister indicated that this result demonstrates the expanding diplomatic horizons of Cyprus and reflects the country's active engagement on the international stage. The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated in a press release that Cyprus has a strong history of defending the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is prepared to make meaningful contributions to the UN Human Rights Council's initiatives addressing contemporary challenges, including international human rights violations.

This election is described as a significant milestone for Cypriot diplomacy, marking the first time the Republic has been elected to one of the UN's most vital bodies, thereby enhancing its global diplomatic presence. The Ministry noted that Cyprus's election is the culmination of longstanding efforts and dedication to promoting and protecting human rights domestically and internationally.

As a member of the Human Rights Council, which operates out of Geneva, Cyprus aims to advocate for critical issues such as children's rights, gender equality, women's rights, the rights of vulnerable groups, and the protection of cultural heritage.