Turkish Warship Evacuates Bulgarians and Others from Lebanon

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Turkish Warship Evacuates Bulgarians and Others from Lebanon

Over 2,000 Turkish citizens, along with some foreign nationals including Bulgarians, have begun boarding a Turkish warship for evacuation from Lebanon, according to the Associated Press as reported by BNR. The Turkish amphibious assault ship, Bayraktar, was part of a convoy of five vessels that departed from Mersin, a southern Turkish port, early Wednesday. The convoy arrived on the Lebanese coast to deliver 300 tons of humanitarian aid comprising food, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, tents, beds, and blankets.

Individuals from Bulgaria, Romania, and Kazakhstan were among those who requested to evacuate aboard the ships. The Associated Press noted that it was the only non-governmental media outlet invited to cover the evacuation operation. While organizers did not specify the exact number of foreigners being evacuated, the Turkish ambassador to Lebanon emphasized the dual purpose of the operation: providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon and ensuring the safe return of Turkish citizens in challenging circumstances.

As hundreds lined up outside the Bayraktar, Turkish soldiers and sailors conducted checks on the evacuees' passports and luggage using metal detectors and drug-sniffing dogs before allowing them to board the vessel. Ulusoy stated that "Israel's aggression has seriously affected Lebanon and the Turkish brothers in the country," underlining the significance of the operation amid the ongoing crisis.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkish, Bulgarians, Lebanon

Related Articles:

EU Launches Humanitarian Airlift to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis

|

Bulgarian Sentenced to Seven Years for Radicalization and Actions in Syria

|

Israel Targets Hezbollah Leadership as US, Arab States Pursue Ceasefire Talks

|

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

|

Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

|

Israeli Ground Offensive Begins in Lebanon; Iran Rallies Regional Support

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria and Greece Main Routes for Migrants Entering Serbia, Says Dacic After North Macedonia Meeting

Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has stated that the majority of illegal migrants entering Serbia and North Macedonia come through EU countries

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 18:24

Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements

Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Poetic Prose

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 16:35

Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession

Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Drone Warehouse in Krasnodar Region

Ukraine's military reported on Wednesday that its forces destroyed a storage facility holding hundreds of Shahed attack drones in Russia's Krasnodar region

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:23

Ukraine Open to Ceasefire Along Current Front Line, Seeks EU Membership and Security Guarantees

Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, provided it does not involve acknowledging any territorial losses

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 11:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria