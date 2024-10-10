Turkish Warship Evacuates Bulgarians and Others from Lebanon
Over 2,000 Turkish citizens, along with some foreign nationals including Bulgarians, have begun boarding a Turkish warship for evacuation from Lebanon, according to the Associated Press as reported by BNR. The Turkish amphibious assault ship, Bayraktar, was part of a convoy of five vessels that departed from Mersin, a southern Turkish port, early Wednesday. The convoy arrived on the Lebanese coast to deliver 300 tons of humanitarian aid comprising food, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, tents, beds, and blankets.
Individuals from Bulgaria, Romania, and Kazakhstan were among those who requested to evacuate aboard the ships. The Associated Press noted that it was the only non-governmental media outlet invited to cover the evacuation operation. While organizers did not specify the exact number of foreigners being evacuated, the Turkish ambassador to Lebanon emphasized the dual purpose of the operation: providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon and ensuring the safe return of Turkish citizens in challenging circumstances.
As hundreds lined up outside the Bayraktar, Turkish soldiers and sailors conducted checks on the evacuees' passports and luggage using metal detectors and drug-sniffing dogs before allowing them to board the vessel. Ulusoy stated that "Israel's aggression has seriously affected Lebanon and the Turkish brothers in the country," underlining the significance of the operation amid the ongoing crisis.
