Borislav Sarafov Nominated for New Prosecutor General of Bulgaria

Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria. He spoke on behalf of three members, the minimum number required by law, which also includes Svetlana Boshnakova and Plamen Naydenov.

Petrov emphasized Sarafov's management experience, legal expertise, commitment to maintaining the independence of the prosecutor's office, and his moral integrity, stating, "He has authority among colleagues and the legal community." Petrov is currently serving a second term as a member of the SJC, having been nominated by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

Some members of the prosecutor's collegium were absent during the meeting. Representative Boyan Magdalinchev is currently on leave, while significant members Gergana Mutafova and Yordan Stoev participated at their own request, despite being on leave. Tsvetinka Pashkunova is on a business trip.

Proposals for prosecutor general must come from at least three members of the Prosecutor's College or from the Minister of Justice. However, Maria Pavlova has indicated she will not make a proposal. The term for the prosecutor general is seven years, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court that rejected an attempt to shorten it to five years.

Currently, Borislav Sarafov is serving as the acting chief prosecutor, having been appointed on June 16, 2023. Previously, he held positions as deputy chief under both Sotir Tsatsarov and Ivan Geshev and as director of the National Investigation Service, making him the deputy chief prosecutor of investigations.

The election for the chief prosecutor is scheduled for January 16. The SJC, with its current 21 members—four less than the usual number—has demonstrated a strong, unified majority since its formation on October 3, 2017, rarely showing signs of division.

However, with the council's reduced membership due to resignations and the absence of a titular chief prosecutor, the upcoming vote could become precarious. The chairman of the Supreme Court, Georgi Cholakov, is expected to step down before the vote, further decreasing the council's size.

If Sarafov's candidacy faces three votes against it from usual opposition members Galina Zakharova, Atanaska Disheva, and Olga Kerelska, the election could hinge on securing the 17 votes needed for approval. It's also worth noting that Tsvetinka Pashkunova, a Supreme Court judge, previously voted against Geshev, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Sarafov's potential selection.