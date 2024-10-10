Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin expressed in a recent interview that Serbia views BRICS as a viable alternative to the European Union. He stated, "I am convinced that there is no place for Serbia in the European Union, at least as far as the EU has not made significant efforts to accept us as a full member." The remarks were made during an interview with the Russian magazine National Defence, as reported by the state agency TASS.

Vulin described BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with six additional countries, as an opportunity for Serbia to form alliances with nations that do not impose stringent conditions. He emphasized that BRICS is not a state union like the EU, and its membership does not come with political obligations that could compromise Serbia’s sovereignty. According to Vulin, joining BRICS would not require Serbia to adopt external laws, recognize Kosovo's independence, or make significant changes to its political system.

The Deputy Prime Minister further noted that BRICS membership would not necessitate Serbia to align with foreign interests, such as endorsing sanctions or legalizing same-sex marriage. He highlighted that the organization does not demand countries to adopt external political agendas, allowing for greater autonomy.

Vulin also voiced concerns about "color revolutions," which he considers a real threat to Serbia. He criticized the country's inability to implement legislation controlling non-governmental organizations (NGOs), similar to measures taken in Georgia. He argued that NGOs can serve as channels for financing and organizing these revolutions, which have attempted to destabilize Serbia in the past with foreign backing. Vulin called for the adoption of such legislation to address the potential risks posed by these movements in the future.