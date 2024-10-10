Zelensky Envisions Peace in Ukraine by 2025 Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine Open to Ceasefire Along Current Front Line, Seeks EU Membership and Security Guarantees
Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, provided it does not involve acknowledging any territorial losses
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism about the possibility of peace in Ukraine, suggesting that steps could be taken to end the conflict by 2025. Speaking at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, he stated that the current battlefield situation provides a "chance" for progress. Zelensky emphasized that October, November, and December present opportunities for decisive action to steer towards peace and stability, BTA reported.
Zelensky also highlighted the importance of Ukraine’s integration into NATO, stating that such a move would contribute to peace by delivering a geopolitical setback to Russia. He further underscored that Ukraine’s EU membership is crucial for stability in Europe, stressing its importance for maintaining peace on the continent.
The Dubrovnik meeting brought together several leaders, including acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, as well as representatives from Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Serbia, Romania, and Moldova. In his speech, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's support for Ukraine within its means and emphasized the need for EU enlargement to remain a priority on the political agenda to ensure peace and prosperity.
Glavchev expressed hope that Ukraine would continue its progress towards EU integration, reinforcing that this expansion is crucial for the stability of Europe’s people. The forum is expected to culminate in the signing of the "Dubrovnik Declaration," a document backing Ukraine's territorial integrity, supporting its EU aspirations, and condemning Russian aggression. This is the third high-level political meeting of its kind this year, following similar gatherings in Tirana in February and Athens in August.
Meanwhile, sources cited by Reuters revealed that Zelensky is scheduled to visit Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday. However, a summit initially planned for Saturday at Ramstein, Germany, where Zelensky was to participate, has been postponed. The delay follows the cancellation of US President Joe Biden’s visit due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.
