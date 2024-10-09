Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact
Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensation, as part of the government's allocation from the so-called "Ukrainian aid" package.
The remaining 125 million leva of the agreed funds will be discussed in a meeting at the Ministry of Finance with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova and Minister of Agriculture Georgi Takhov. Farmers are expected to seek details regarding the timeline and mechanisms for disbursing the outstanding amount.
On Monday, agricultural producers met with the Minister of Agriculture, who assured them that the payments would be processed by the end of November. However, the farmers demanded a personal guarantee from Petkova to ensure the funds' release.
Following the discussions at the Ministry of Agriculture, it was revealed that the government had already notified the European Commission about the total payment of 325 million leva aimed at compensating farmers affected by Ukrainian imports. Despite this, the farmers pushed for a firm commitment and requested a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Petkova to take place this week.
The meeting, scheduled at the Ministry of Finance today, will include both ministers along with representatives from all agricultural producers impacted by Ukrainian imports.
