World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:35
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Hospital as US Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon

At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and many others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital courtyard in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Wednesday. The Yemen Al-Saeed hospital, where displaced families had taken refuge, was the target of the strike. Casualties were rushed to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for treatment following the attack.

In the West Bank city of Nablus, four Palestinian youths were shot and killed by Israeli special forces late Wednesday. The young men were reportedly fired upon while in their vehicle.

US President Joe Biden had a 30-minute phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. According to the White House, the conversation focused on Israel's response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the two leaders discussed a range of issues, with Biden emphasizing the need for Israel's reaction to be proportional. While Biden condemned the Iranian attack, he cautioned against any action targeting Iranian nuclear sites. This call marked their first direct communication in nearly two months, highlighting the growing distance and tension between the leaders as they navigate the Middle East crisis.

Meanwhile, the US continues efforts to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US Embassy in Beirut remains operational, assisting Americans with emergency travel documents and organizing flights as long as the Beirut airport stays open. Over 1,110 Americans have already left the country, according to officials.

The US State Department is coordinating flights out of Beirut, with one recent flight carrying 50 passengers to Istanbul. Spokesman Matthew Miller noted that while some flights have transported up to 150 people, others have carried fewer. The US is monitoring the situation closely and arranging flights for Americans and other foreign nationals seeking to leave Lebanon as clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continue.

Fighting in southern Lebanon has intensified, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the region amid Israeli bombardments. The Israeli military reported it has carried out over 1,100 airstrikes across the Lebanese border in recent weeks. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that the military would maintain its aggressive operations to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping or replenishing its resources. Halevi said the strikes are intended to be "powerful, precise, and surprising" to catch Hezbollah off-guard.

Hezbollah, in turn, launched at least 90 rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday. According to the IDF, most of these missiles were intercepted or landed in open fields, causing no significant damage. Despite the ongoing violence, the Israeli military announced that it has no plans to reduce its military actions in Lebanon, reiterating its intent to sustain pressure on Hezbollah.

