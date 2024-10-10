Hurricane Milton Strikes Siesta Key as Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Milton struck Florida's central west coast on Wednesday night, making landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds reaching 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Siesta Key, a barrier island south of Sarasota, experienced the brunt of the storm. As Milton advanced inland, its intensity decreased, but it remained a hurricane for now. The storm is expected to weaken further as it moves over land and eventually exits into the Atlantic on Thursday, transitioning into a tropical storm after losing energy from the warm Gulf waters.

The National Hurricane Center issued warnings for residents in the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas, advising them to shelter in place as hurricane-force winds swept through. Tornado warnings were also announced for various cities across the state, supplementing the existing hurricane and storm surge alerts. Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service in Miami had reported several tornadoes, including a "multi-vortex" tornado, and indicated that storm surges were beginning along the southwestern coast.

As of Wednesday morning, fuel shortages had affected over 23 percent of gas stations across Florida, with shortages exceeding 59 percent around Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, according to CBS News and GasBuddy. These figures marked an increase from Tuesday night as the storm’s impact escalated. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis advised residents to prepare for power outages, stock up on essentials, and be ready to evacuate if necessary. Emergency orders now cover 51 counties, and 149 shelters are operational with a capacity to accommodate up to 200,000 people.

DeSantis emphasized the storm's severity, warning that there would likely be fatalities due to the significant storm surge. "There’s no way around that when you have 10 feet of storm surge," he stated, adding that some residents who stayed behind might find themselves in distressing situations. Residents in the potential impact zones were seen fortifying their homes with sandbags, boarding up windows, and relocating boats to safer locations.

Milton, which intensified into a massive Category 5 storm earlier in the week with winds exceeding 180 mph, weakened as it approached the coast. It was initially described as "catastrophic" by forecasters. Jeff Masters, a former NOAA hurricane hunter, noted the similarity to Hurricane Katrina, which also weakened before landfall but still caused devastating damage. "This could bring unprecedented damage to this part of Florida," Masters said, explaining that even as a Category 3 storm, Milton's storm surge poses a significant threat.

Florida’s west coast, particularly the area between Anna Maria Island and Boca Grande, including Sarasota, is predicted to see storm surges ranging from 9 to 13 feet, CBS News reported. These estimates were slightly revised down from earlier forecasts, which had indicated surges as high as 15 feet in Tampa. However, officials warned that even the updated figures could cause severe damage. The National Weather Service emphasized the danger, stating that storm surge levels could reach between 8 and 12 feet above ground in the Tampa Bay area, and advised evacuations where ordered.

A broader array of warnings remain in effect, with hurricane alerts covering areas from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River on the west coast, and from the St. Lucie-Martin County line to Ponte Vedra Beach on the east coast. Additionally, storm surge warnings extend from Flamingo to Yankeetown, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay, as well as parts of Florida’s east coast, extending up to Georgia’s Altamaha Sound and the St. Johns River. Tropical storm watches and warnings are also active in parts of Georgia and the Bahamas.

In a briefing on Tuesday, DeSantis noted that the effects of the storm would extend beyond the eye, stressing the importance of storm surge preparation. He reminded residents that water levels depend on timing with the tidal cycle, causing variations in flooding. On Monday, the National Hurricane Center highlighted that the highest water levels were expected along the immediate coast south of the storm’s landfall location, accompanied by large waves.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted through Thursday across the Florida peninsula, with the potential for severe flash flooding and urban flooding. The hurricane center warned of "catastrophic and life-threatening" river flooding in some areas, underlining the widespread impact of the storm beyond just wind damage.