October 10, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today Photo: Stella Ivanova

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing lows around 10 degrees. Daytime highs will reach between 24 and 29 degrees, with temperatures in Sofia peaking at around 24 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny as well, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly to southwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 21 and 22 degrees, with wave heights reaching 1 to 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will also be mostly sunny, with light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach around 18 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters, they will be approximately 12 degrees.

