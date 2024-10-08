Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024. According to a statement from the Council of Ministers' press center, Bulgaria will allocate 50,000 euros to address the most pressing humanitarian needs of those affected by the floods, which resulted in at least 21 fatalities and left numerous families in critical circumstances.

The funding for this initiative will come from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' budget for Official Development Assistance and Humanitarian Aid.

This response to Bosnia and Herzegovina's request for help reflects Bulgaria's commitment to its traditionally strong bilateral relations and demonstrates a sense of solidarity during times of crisis.

