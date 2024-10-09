Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

October 9, 2024
Bulgaria: Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000, with injuries reported at 97,720, according to data released today by the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, as reported by DPA.

It is important to note that these figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, and while they cannot be independently verified, organizations such as the United Nations regard them as relatively credible.

Recent Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have reportedly resulted in many casualties. The offensive appears to be primarily focused on the Shuja'iyya area, as well as the Jabalia and Nuseirat refugee camps.

