Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike

Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region, near the city of Karachev. The attack targeted a facility containing various munitions, including missiles and artillery shells, some of which were reportedly supplied by North Korea. This information was shared by the Ukrainian army via their Telegram channel.

It was bound to happen and now it did. The 67th GRAU arsenal in Karachev, Bryansk region, in Russia has been struck. Countless of secondary explosions can be heard.



This major Russian ammunition site is only around 120 km (70 miles) from the Ukrainian border. pic.twitter.com/ZSn5WiJms4 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 9, 2024

According to the statement, "Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted an operation to destroy the enemy's arsenal near Karachev." The report emphasized that there are only a few similar sites across Russia, with each one holding tens of thousands of tons of ammunition.a

The strike resulted in explosions at the facility, with some of the stored munitions kept outdoors. The local authorities have since restricted access to the area around the arsenal, and further details regarding the outcome of the operation are being assessed.

In a response that appeared to confirm the attack, Russian officials declared a state of emergency in certain parts of the Bryansk region. The regional Ministry of Emergencies noted "detonations of explosive objects" as the reason for the emergency declaration but assured the public that the situation remains under control. Additionally, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram that Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 24 drones over the Bryansk region.