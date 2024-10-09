EU Parliament Condemns Democratic Decline in Georgia, Calls for Action

World » EU | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 16:55
Bulgaria: EU Parliament Condemns Democratic Decline in Georgia, Calls for Action

Democracy in Georgia is facing significant threats, according to a statement from the European Parliament's press office. Repressive laws are hindering the media, civil society, and the LGBTQ+ community, prompting urgent calls for change.

The European Parliament has urged Georgia to repeal undemocratic legislation to advance its relationship with the EU. In a resolution passed on Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed that the country's ongoing democratic decline is obstructing its integration with the European Union.

Despite being granted candidate status for EU membership in December 2023, the ruling Georgian Dream party is accused of promoting an increasingly authoritarian agenda, particularly concerning media freedom and LGBTQ+ rights. As the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 26 approach, MEPs highlighted changes to electoral laws and rising anti-European sentiment, stating that such actions infringe on freedom of expression and suppress critical voices in civil society and the NGO sector. They also noted that discrimination against vulnerable groups is a significant concern. Without the repeal of these laws, no progress can be made in Georgia's relationship with the EU.

The resolution emphasized that Georgian officials are creating a hostile environment. MEPs demanded a thorough investigation into police violence against peaceful protesters who demonstrated in the spring of 2024 against a controversial law labeling Western-funded media and NGOs as "foreign agents." They expressed alarm over the atmosphere of hatred and intimidation, which is exacerbated by remarks from government officials and political leaders, alongside attacks on political pluralism.

In light of these developments, Georgia's path to EU integration has been put on hold. MEPs have called for a freeze on all EU funding to the Georgian government until the undemocratic laws are revoked, stressing that any future funding must come with strict conditions. They believe that the forthcoming parliamentary elections are crucial for determining the nation's democratic trajectory, geopolitical orientation, and progress toward EU membership.

Additionally, the resolution called on the EU and its member states to impose personal sanctions on individuals undermining democracy in Georgia, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, the oligarch associated with the ruling party. The resolution was adopted with 495 votes in favor, 73 against, and 86 abstentions.

