Kinematograf Unveils Contemporary Bulgarian Shorts in Upcoming Season

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Kinematograf Unveils Contemporary Bulgarian Shorts in Upcoming Season @kinematograf.bg

As autumn ushers in colder weather, bringing out coats and scarves, "Kinematograf," Bulgaria's largest short film platform, returns with its themed movie nights. The "New Bulgarian Cinema" program continues this season, offering a fresh lineup of modern Bulgarian short films. This edition showcases four productions—two animations and two live-action films—all created within the last five years.

The fourth installment of these themed screenings promises a varied and engaging experience for audiences, ranging from energetic comedy and sharp sarcasm to surreal and philosophical narratives. "New Bulgarian Cinema" vol. 4 will take place on October 18 at 18:30 at the Peyo K. Yavorov Regional Library in Burgas, on October 21 at 19:00 in the new cultural events hall at Central Halls in Sofia, and on November 13 at 19:00 at the Art Gallery in Ruse.

The featured films include:

  • Due to Unforeseen Circumstances by director Petеr Chiviyski, which follows a narrow-minded taxi driver who, in an attempt to regain confidence and authority, takes a risky decision. However, a bizarre situation leads him to another failure, providing a sarcastic commentary on hidden prejudices in Bulgarian society.

  • The Chatterbox, directed by Alexa Trayanova and Kalina Dimitrova, captures the chaotic experience of a hurried passenger picking up a taxi. The Balkan driver, in his typical white tank top, smoking and listening to pop-folk radio, grumbles about the state of the country—a scenario familiar to many Bulgarians. Buckle up for this quick ride through everyday life.

  • 10 Minutes by Nadya Todorova tells a tragicomic story inspired by a real event from 1945, where a headless hen in the US lived for 18 months, becoming a sensation. The film explores the hopes and illusions of its characters as they face their own peculiar circumstances, questioning whether they’ll be as fortunate as the famous hen.

  • Seven Deadly Sins, directed by Dimitar Dimitrov and Milko Lazarov, takes viewers on a biblical exploration of human morality. The horsemen of the apocalypse arrive on Earth to test humanity's virtues, sending an emissary to determine if the human race is worthy of salvation. The film unfolds in seven episodes, each representing one of the deadly sins, and draws inspiration from the writings of F.M. Dostoevsky.

Check the full program at: https://kinetograf.bg/programa.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: films, movies, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal

Society » Education | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact

Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensatio

Business » Industry | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:05

Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Bulgarian Retailers Prepare for Euro Transition Amid Complex Changes

Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 12:06

Additional Funding for Bulgarian Farmers Amidst Protests Over Ukrainian Aid Delays

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024

Business » Industry | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Nearly Half of Bulgarian Pensioners Face Poverty Risk, EC Report Reveals

Nearly half of Bulgaria's pensioners are at risk of poverty and social exclusion

Society | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 12:23

Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024

Society » Incidents | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:21

Public Transport in Sofia to Halt for One Hour as Workers Demand Bonus Implementation

Public transport services in Sofia are set to halt for one hour on Friday due to ongoing protests by hundreds of employees and trade unions

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day

On October 27, election day in Bulgaria, clocks will be set back one hour as the country transitions to winter time

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15

No One Knows Your Risk Like You Do: WHO Urges Caution Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

As the WHO European Region enters its fifth winter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, emphasized that while the world is now better equipped with tools and knowledge, caution remains essent

Society » Health | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 13:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria