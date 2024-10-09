Kinematograf Unveils Contemporary Bulgarian Shorts in Upcoming Season

As autumn ushers in colder weather, bringing out coats and scarves, "Kinematograf," Bulgaria's largest short film platform, returns with its themed movie nights. The "New Bulgarian Cinema" program continues this season, offering a fresh lineup of modern Bulgarian short films. This edition showcases four productions—two animations and two live-action films—all created within the last five years.

The fourth installment of these themed screenings promises a varied and engaging experience for audiences, ranging from energetic comedy and sharp sarcasm to surreal and philosophical narratives. "New Bulgarian Cinema" vol. 4 will take place on October 18 at 18:30 at the Peyo K. Yavorov Regional Library in Burgas, on October 21 at 19:00 in the new cultural events hall at Central Halls in Sofia, and on November 13 at 19:00 at the Art Gallery in Ruse.

The featured films include:

Due to Unforeseen Circumstances by director Petеr Chiviyski, which follows a narrow-minded taxi driver who, in an attempt to regain confidence and authority, takes a risky decision. However, a bizarre situation leads him to another failure, providing a sarcastic commentary on hidden prejudices in Bulgarian society.

The Chatterbox, directed by Alexa Trayanova and Kalina Dimitrova, captures the chaotic experience of a hurried passenger picking up a taxi. The Balkan driver, in his typical white tank top, smoking and listening to pop-folk radio, grumbles about the state of the country—a scenario familiar to many Bulgarians. Buckle up for this quick ride through everyday life.

10 Minutes by Nadya Todorova tells a tragicomic story inspired by a real event from 1945, where a headless hen in the US lived for 18 months, becoming a sensation. The film explores the hopes and illusions of its characters as they face their own peculiar circumstances, questioning whether they’ll be as fortunate as the famous hen.

Seven Deadly Sins, directed by Dimitar Dimitrov and Milko Lazarov, takes viewers on a biblical exploration of human morality. The horsemen of the apocalypse arrive on Earth to test humanity's virtues, sending an emissary to determine if the human race is worthy of salvation. The film unfolds in seven episodes, each representing one of the deadly sins, and draws inspiration from the writings of F.M. Dostoevsky.

Check the full program at: https://kinetograf.bg/programa.