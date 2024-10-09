EU Launches Humanitarian Airlift to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis
The European Union has launched a humanitarian airlift operation to Lebanon, as confirmed by a European Commission spokesperson today. Initially, three flights have been scheduled.
The aid package includes essentials such as blankets and tents. The spokesperson emphasized that the EU is prepared to deploy additional flights to Lebanon if the situation requires further support.
According to an official statement from the European Commission, the first flights will depart from Dubai and Brindisi on October 11. Since last week, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, France, Belgium, and Greece have been providing assistance to Lebanon through the EU’s civil protection mechanism.
The commission is covering the costs of these flights, which have primarily been used to deliver medicines so far. The EC also noted that, since the start of the year, Lebanon has received humanitarian shipments worth approximately 104 million euros from the EU.
